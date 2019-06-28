Trending

Tottenham looking to hijack Arsenal's move for key transfer target

Tottenham are looking to frustrate their north London rivals by entering the race to sign Saint-Etienne's 18-year-old defender William Saliba, according to RMC

Arsenal looked to be closing in on the signing of Saliba for a fee of €25m, with Saliba being loaned back to Saint-Etienne for next season. 

However, Spurs have reportedly made contact with Saint-Etienne and declared their interest. 

While Arsenal may have history behind them, Spurs are in a better position to offer Champions League football to Saliba. 

Also, the loan-back clause Saint-Etienne are insisting on may not be as big an issue for Mauricio Pochettino, who can already call upon Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth at centre-back. 

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in dire need of defensive re-enforcements, so losing out to Saliba - particularly to their biggest rivals - would be tough to take. 

