Tottenham's Chadli revels in derby day goal

Tottenham claimed the lead against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium when Chadli fired home his fourth goal in five Premier League games after 56 minutes.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replied to ensure the hosts claimed a share of the spoils, but Belgium international Chadli was still able to reflect on a special moment.

The 25-year-old told Spurs TV: "In such a derby, to score and be 1-0 up is a great feeling. It's the best feeling you can get as a football player.

"I'm very thankful for our fans - they were there, they pushed us and I'm very pleased to score."

Chadli admitted to a sense of disappointment after seeing Oxlade-Chamberlain equalise for Arsene Wenger's men, who dominated possession, with just 16 minutes remaining.

"I think we were very well organised. We fought well for each other and showed great team spirit, and that's what Tottenham is about," he added.

"The goal came at the wrong moment. We defended so well and, after that, they scored."