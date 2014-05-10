Totti hails retiring 'legend' Zanetti

Zanetti is due to retire after 19 years at San Siro, during which time he has won five Scudetti, four Coppa Italias and one UEFA Champions League.

And Totti, who holds similarly legendary status at Roma, took to his official blog to pay tribute to the 40-year-old.

"Players like Javier are not just symbolic or emblems who represent a club for many years," he said.

"But are also real champions who will remain in the history of this sport for their behaviour, professionalism and obviously their attachment to the jersey.

"'Pupi', a strong embrace and thank you for all you've done for world football.

"You are a legend for all of us."

Inter's Serie A fixture with Lazio on Saturday will mark Zanetti's final game at San Siro before Walter Mazzarri's men finish their season at Chievo the following week.