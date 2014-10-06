Totti: By hook or by crook, Juventus always win

Referee Gianluca Rocchi awarded three penalties in total in the first half, two to Juve.

Garcia was sent to the stands after Juve were awarded a spot-kick, converted in the 27th minute by Carlos Tevez after Maicon handled Andrea Pirlo's set-piece.

However, Rocchi was in two minds on whether to pay a free-kick - the foul was committed on the edge of the area - or a penalty, before deciding the harsher sanction.

Later in the half, Tevez converted another penalty after Rocchi pointed to the spot when Miralem Pjanic tripped Paul Pogba - but replays not only showed minimal contact, but the foul was seemingly outside the area.

Totti did not hold back in post-match.

"It's a huge shame after a good performance," Totti told Sky Sport Italia.

"We came to Turin to play our game, but you saw what happened and that affected the match.

"For years the same old incidents keep happening. I don't know if we were beaten by referees, but we certainly were not beaten by Juventus tonight.

"Yes, we are angry, but also aware we are a great team and must lift our heads straight away.

"This was a match we really cared about, but Juventus ought to have their own league, as by hook or by crook they always win.

"Are we back to the same doubts? I am not the only one saying this, as these are things everyone in Italy should discuss.

"With Juventus when there is any doubt whatsoever, it's always a penalty. I have to stop now, as if I keep talking then I'll get suspended."