Totti proud of Roma exploits this season

Radja Nainggolan scored the only goal of the game at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday as Roma beat Fiorentina to open up an unassailable advantage over third-placed Napoli.

Garcia has enjoyed an impressive debut season at the Eternal City club and can now look forward to a Champions League campaign.

Juventus look set to retain their title with four games remaining, but striker Totti expressed his pride at Roma's achievement of sealing a spot in Europe's premier club competition.

He told the club's official website: "Fiorentina play good football and are very strong and to beat them at home shows how we continue to improve, step by step, and proves our winning mentality.

"We are very happy to have gotten through to the group stages of the Champions League next year, because that was our goal going into the season and we have done it before the end of April which is a source of both pride and satisfaction."

Roma trail Juve by eight points and have a 14-point lead over Napoli.