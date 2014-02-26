Toure calls for Liverpool calm in top-four race

Brendan Rodgers' men currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League, with a six-point cushion over nearest challengers Tottenham.

The Anfield club have not qualified for Europe's premier club competition since a second-placed finish under Rafael Benitez in 2008-09, but some sparkling displays this season, along with the imperious form of strike duo Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, mean Liverpool look set for a Champions League return next term.

Defender Toure is confident of Liverpool's chances, but has insisted his team-mates need to remain level-headed to achieve their goal.

"We just need now to keep calm and do what we have been doing," he told City Talk.

"If we continue that we will get the same results. There are going to be some tough games.

"Southampton (on Saturday) is a tough place to go but I think we can score goals and defend well as a team and we are working hard.

"We are in a good position at the moment, (but) with 11 games to there are still a lot of things that can happen.

"We need to stay calm and focus on the next game. The gaffer gives everyone confidence.

"When you step on the pitch you know that he's behind supporting you. Everyone is trying to do their job the best they can and we need to keep doing that until the end of the season."