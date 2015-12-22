Toure defiant in City defeat

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was defiant in defeat after scoring in his team's loss to Arsenal on Monday.

Toure netted a consolation as City were beaten 2-1 by Premier League title rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Ivorian has been back among the goals in recent times, having scored a late winner against Swansea City on December 12 and said he was confident City could still win the title despite the loss.

"We're a bit unlucky in the end because we had many opportunities and that is disappointing [to not score them]," Toure said.

"They played very well, it is difficult to control a match at Arsenal, but the past has shown that you can still be champions starting from behind."

Toure said the return of a number of players from injury would be crucial to City's title charge, with striker Sergio Aguero making his comeback from a three-week lay off while captain Vincent Kompany remains injured.

"The championship race is not over," Toure said.