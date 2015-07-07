Toure keen to bounce back from 'disappointing' campaign

Manchester City's players are desperate to bring success back to the club after last season's frustrations, says Yaya Toure.

Toure has rejected speculation he will leave City during the close-season, despite Inter - managed by former City boss Roberto Mancini - expressing their interest in his services.

The Ivorian returned to pre-season training on Tuesday and reiterated his desire to remain at the Etihad Stadium, with silverware firmly on his mind.

"I'm just really looking forward to next season and it feels great to be back," Toure told City's official website.

"I'm going to work as hard as I can in pre-season and we're already looking forward to playing in front of our own fans again in six weeks or so.

"I've had a good summer with plenty of rest and I've just relaxed as much as possible so I can be ready for the new season. I've had two or three years full of competition and constant playing and it was a break I really needed.

"I'm not the biggest fan of pre-season if I'm honest, but we all know we have to prepare well and eat properly so we're good to go at the start of the season.

"As for predictions, I don't want to say we'll do this or that - just that we have our targets and we want to make the fans and this club proud. Last season was disappointing by our own standards because we know we could have done better.

"We are looking forward to welcoming some new players as well which will strengthen the team and together we want to achieve something really big this year.

"We are looking forward to bouncing back very strongly."