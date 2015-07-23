Toure wants Man City to match Barca and Real

Yaya Toure believes Manchester City need to maintain their strong recruitment drive if they are to be considered challengers to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

City have been busy in the transfer market during the off-season, bringing in Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Patrick Roberts.

But former Barca man Toure, who once more insisted he intends to see out his contract at City in a media conference on Thursday, believes the club still has work to do if they are to elevate themselves to the status of the two Spanish giants.

"I think the target of the club is to reach that kind of level," he said. "Madrid level, Barcelona level.

"The manager as well, the club, the chairman are working very hard. At the moment the market is not so easy.

"We are looking from far, how many outgoings, how the people are selling those players. The most important thing is the players staying at the club as well, trying to improve, try to do their best.

"If we are doing well some good players are going to come. The difference between Madrid and Barcelona is trophies and quality of player as well.

"Here we are a young team and we have a couple of young players coming through and what we have to do is continue to work hard and we believe in the chairman, that he can do something to bring quality players into the squad to try to make the squad better.

"This year is going to be a massive challenge for us, for the manager and we need to bounce back and support our fans because they have supported us through the years.

"For us its most important that we have to do well this year and try to make them proud."