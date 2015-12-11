TP Mazembe v Sanfrecce Hiroshima: Douglas calls for focus

Sanfrecce Hiroshima forward Douglas warned his team not to look any further than their Club World Cup quarter-final meeting with TP Mazembe.

The J.League champions claimed a 2-0 win over Auckland City on Thursday to progress to the last eight in Japan.

Yusuke Minagawa and Tsukasa Shiotani struck in Yokohama after poor goalkeeping from Auckland custodian Jacob Spoonley.

Douglas, who scored 21 league goals this season, said it was crucial for his team to stay focused on CAF Champions League winners TP Mazembe.

The winner of Sunday's clash in Osaka will face Argentinian side River Plate in the semi-finals.

"Mazembe are a strong team, and they defeated Internacional [de Porto Alegre] in the past [in 2010]," Douglas told FIFA.com.

"If we can win the next match, we’ll play against River Plate, but we can’t look any further ahead than this upcoming game.

"I want Hiroshima to play their own style of football and keep winning.

"I'm very grateful that so many of our supporters came today. The next game will be even tougher, so I hope all our fans will come along then, too.

"As we chase victory, Sanfrecce Hiroshima will stand united."

This year marked the fifth time TP Mazembe have been crowned African club champions, but first since 2010.

Patrice Carteron's team were led to the title by Mbwana Samatta, the Tanzania international who scored seven times in the Champions League.