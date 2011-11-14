Trapattoni keen to stay as Ireland plans party

The 72-year-old's team are 4-0 up ahead of the Tuesday's home play-off second leg with Estonia after a rampant display in Friday's first leg in Tallinn.

There will be a party atmosphere at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and the evergreen Italian coach feels more joyous scenes could follow.

"We can repeat our performance in qualification towards the World Cup in Brazil," Trapattoni told reporters.

"Now we have a strong and young team. I would be disappointed and upset if I had to leave."

Former Ireland boss Jack Charlton told Sky Sports News that the much-travelled "Trap" should be handed a new three-year deal until Brazil 2014.

Defender Sean St. Ledger is not getting carried away, however, and had demanded his team-mates concentrate on Tuesday even if suspension-hit Estonia need to pull off an upset of mammoth proportions to go through.

"It's a great start, but it's only half-time in the tie," he told reporters.

Ireland conceded only seven goals on their way to claiming runner-up spot in Group B during qualification.

Estonia's fairytale of winning their last three games to grab second place in Group C came to an abrupt end on Friday when they were reduced to nine men and completely outmuscled by the Irish.

Both Estonia centre-backs, Andrei Stepanov and captain Raio Piiroja, were sent off for two yellow cards and will be sorely missed in the second leg.

Piiroja in particular will be a loss and despite being given a tough time by Ireland's Jon Walters, who netted Ireland's second goal in the first leg, he battled bravely and the visitors may now worry the Irish could run riot.

Despite his excellent performance, Walters could be replaced as Kevin Doyle returns from suspension and the unsentimental Trapattoni may reinstate him with Robbie Keane up front.

Keane scored twice in Tallinn, stabbing home a rebound from first goal-scorer Keith Andrew's free-kick and firing home a late penalty to put the tie almost out of sight.

He has now scored 53 goals in an Irish shirt and Euro 2012 could be the 31-year-old's last chance at a major international tournament.

Keane knows all about play-off heartbreak having scored in the World Cup 2010 qualifier where Thierry Henry's infamous handball helped dump the Irish out and send France through.

Asked if he felt any sympathy for the Estonians, Keane told reporters: "No-one felt sorry for us two years ago."

Ireland's defence will face something of a reshuffle as full-back Stephen Kelly will miss the game with a groin injury. He is likely to be replaced by Sunderland's John O'Shea, who returns from a hamstring strain.

Winger Damien Duff is back in training after damaging a rib in an aerial clash with team-mate Glenn Whelan on Friday.