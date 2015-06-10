Treble celebrations convinced me to stay - Alves

Barcelona right-back Dani Alves says the reception he received at their treble celebrations convinced him to stay at the club.

Alves had been widely expected to leave Barca in the close-season due to his apparent refusal to put to paper on a new deal.

But the Brazil international signed a new two-year-contract, with an option for a third year, at Camp Nou on Tuesday, meaning he will remain with Barca until at least 2017.

The former Sevilla man had been linked with Manchester United, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

​Alves was tearful during festivities at Barca's stadium after their 3-1 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final, which saw them add European club football's biggest prize to La Liga and Copa del Rey titles.

And, speaking at a news conference, Alves said: "I still have a lot to offer this club. A series of positive factors were accumulating and they led me to make my decision.

"It wasn't a question of negotiations. I just didn't feel comfortable. The most difficult thing for a professional is to keep being better than what you've already achieved. And we've done that at this club.

"I got my feeling because of all my team-mates at this club, when things were going wrong it was like they were pointing the finger at me. I felt a bit out of things, perhaps under appreciated. I wasn't sure I was wanted.

"When you're in the last year of your contract, you start thinking 'this is my last year'. Through work and professionalism, I've thought things over.

"Arriving at Camp Nou, I realised I'd made a mistake, I realised the people do love me. Those are the things that led me to change my mind.

"I was just really, really happy [at the celebration]. Things had been said with the team-mates that made me feel a bit touched. And when I started speaking and the fans started chanting my name, I just couldn't hold back the tears.

"I just wanted to continue following my heart and my heart told me I should stay at this club."