Troisi joins Saudi giants Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad have lured James Troisi to Saudi Arabia from reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

Troisi, who scored the winning goal for the Socceroos in January's Asian Cup final, confirmed the news via his official Twitter account on Monday.

The 27-year-old impressed on loan at Belgian side Zulte-Waregem, with five goals in 21 appearances.

"Excited to official join @ittihad. Looking forward to getting into Jeddah and meeting all the fans," wrote Troisi, who was left out of Australia's squad for their two upcoming World Cup qualifiers in order to sort out his future.

Former Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari is on the books of the eight-time Saudi league champions and two-time Asian Champions League winner.