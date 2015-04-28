Troyes boys heading to Ligue 1

Troyes ended their two-year exile from Ligue 1 by beating Angers 2-1 to achieve promotion from the second tier on Tuesday.

Jean-Marc Furlan's men did things the hard way after falling behind to Abdoul Camara's 31st-minute strike, while Mory Kone's red card after the break left them with 10 men at the Stade de l'Aube.

But Benjamin Nivet's penalty shortly after the hour mark restored parity for the hosts, before Henri Bienvenu Ntsama's 84th-minute winner meant the corks could be popped in the Champagne region.

Troyes were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2013, but the win over their fellow promotion hopefuls means they can no longer be caught by fourth-placed Dijon.