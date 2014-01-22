Trundle backs Swansea to steer clear of danger

A run of eight league matches without a win has left Swansea just three points above just the relegation zone.

Yet Trundle, who scored 91 goals in 194 appearances during two spells with Swansea, is confident the team can emerge from their recent slump in upcoming matches against fellow strugglers Fulham, West Ham, Cardiff City and Stoke City.

Trundle, now a club ambassador at the Liberty Stadium, has highlighted injuries to key players and a tough run of fixtures as factors in his old side's dip in form.

"It's been a shame because the performances haven't been as bad as the results suggest; it's just getting the rub of the green here and there that has often been the difference," Trundle told Swansea's official website.

"We understand we have to put that right, but we have had some of the toughest fixtures you can get in the Premier League during the last month.

"And, while we wouldn't want to make any excuses, the lengthy injury list has certainly hit us hard. We have been up against the top teams without key players, so it will be a big boost when the likes of Pablo Hernandez, Nathan Dyer, Michel Vorm and Jonathan de Guzman return very soon, with Michu close behind.

"The next four league games are matches in which we can pick up some very important points and push up the league. I'm confident we will do that.

"After the FA Cup game this Saturday at Birmingham, it will be crunch time for us, but I'm confident the players will turn it around."

Swansea are in their third season of Premier League football, having finished 11th and eighth since gaining promotion in 2011.