Tuchel delighted with Dortmund display

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel was thrilled as his team were lauded for a "perfect match" in their DFB-Pokal win over Hertha Berlin.

Gonzalo Castro's opener was added to by Marco Reus and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the second half as Dortmund booked their spot in the final against Bayern Munich with a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Tuchel, whose team have responded to their Europa League exit with back-to-back three-goal wins, was delighted with their display at Olympiastadion.

"I am very pleased with the performance and the way we played," he said.

"A big, big compliment to my team. We deserved our win."

Castro drilled in the opener in the 20th minute before Reus was at the centre of both second-half goals, placing in the second before setting up Mkhitaryan for a tap in.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said Tuchel's men had executed exceptionally well.

"The team played a perfect match. We had lots of possession and created many chances," he said.

"A big compliment on this great performance after those last exhausting weeks."

Hertha coach Pal Dardai rued a below-par display from his side, saying they needed to be much better to have any chance.

"We only would have had a chance if my team played at its limit," he said.

"In the end you have to admit that Dortmund was too quick for us. You could feel that there was something missing."