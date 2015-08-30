Tuchel hails table toppers Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel praised Borussia Dortmund's resilience after they broke down a resolute Hertha Berlin defence to win 3-1 and go top of the Bundesliga.

After withstanding some early pressure from Hertha, Dortmund opened the scoring just before the half-hour as Mats Hummels rose at the back post to head home Shinji Kagawa's cross.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a second to give Tuchel's side a cushion, but Salomon Kalou's strike – from an offside position – after 78 minutes created tension inside Signal Iduna Park.

However, former Hertha man Adrian Ramos settled those nerves with a third in stoppage time to ensure Tuchel's side go into the international ahead of Bayern Munich on goal difference.

"Of course it is much nicer to be the sole championship leader," he said. "We struggled to get into the game [in the first half]. Hertha were very deep and twice we had to defend very carefully.

"After the break we were very dominant, but after the offside goal the tension increased again.

"It was very emotional at the end. I am very pleased for Adrian."

Tuchel has not ruled further additions at Dortmund – who sold Oliver Kirch to Paderborn on Sunday - before the transfer deadline, despite being confident in the squad he has available.

He added: "Transfers are not necessary, but are possible. It depends on whether it makes sense or not.

"It must make sense in character on bother sides, then something is possible."