Tuchel left bemused after 'surreal' Dortmund performance
Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was left concerned by his side's defending following the historic rout of Legia Warsaw on Tuesday.
Thomas Tuchel has labelled Borussia Dortmund's record-breaking 8-4 Champions League victory over Legia Warsaw as "surreal".
Marco Reus - making his first start of the season after recovering from injury - helped set a new Champions League record for the number of goals scored in one match when he sealed his hat-trick in second-half stoppage time on Tuesday.
And Tuchel, whose side sit top of Group F with a two-point cushion over European champions Real Madrid, has promised to address Dortmund's defensive issues.
"Apparently there has never been such a thing, so it is also difficult to analyse this game," Tuchel told the club's official website.
"It was surreal, I have never seen anything like that before. We left so much space in the defence, and we've got a lot of trouble with it.
"Many mistakes were made by us. In the end, we managed to win. I am sorry for Roman Weidenfeller. The blatant mistakes that we have made, I will address."
One major positive for Tuchel was the performance of Reus, who had not featured since picking up a groin injury at the end of last season.
"It is fantastic that Marco worked so well today. The game was not so intense that I would have to [substitute] him," Tuchel added.
"We had to wait a long time, much too long. It was an amazing comeback from him."
Dortmund face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 7 in a game that will decide the winner of Group F.
