Tuchel not rushing Reus return

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has stressed they will not rush Marco Reus' comeback as the Germany international continues his recovery from an adductor problem.

Reus was expected to return midway through September, but the 27-year-old has suffered a minor setback and is not ready to make his comeback.

Tuchel is adamant the main thing for Reus is to fully recover and he has made it clear the attacker will get all the time he needs.

"I am no longer talking about potential recovery dates and how long it could be in order to take some subconscious pressure away from the situation between Marco and me," Tuchel told ZDF.

"The injury has to heal and it will heal eventually.

"Marco's biggest wish is to be completely pain free again so he can play his own, intensive game. We are giving him all the time he needs to get there."

Sporting director Michael Zorc, meanwhile, has admitted it is hard to say when Reus will be ready again due to the nature of the injury.

"His injury is rather complicated and it is hard to predict when he will be at 100 per cent again," Zorc added to Sport Bild.