Tuchel praises 'top performance' as Dortmund progress in DFB-Pokal

Thomas Tuchel praised Borussia Dortmund's second-half display after they booked their place in the last eight of the DFB-Pokal with a 2-0 victory away at Augsburg.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock just after the hour mark with a sweeping finish and Dortmund then doubled their advantage just five minutes later when Henrikh Mkhitaryan's shot found the net via a deflection off Augsburg defender Ragnar Klavan.

"The second half we were dominant and had good structure," Tuchel told the club's official website.

"That the victory was so clear and so deserved was due to a top performance, and that is despite the fact we have so many games in our legs."

Tuchel admitted Dortmund - who will travel away to Stuttgart in the next round - found it hard in the opening 45 minutes.

"It was a tough and static game at the beginning," he said.

"It was difficult for us to bring in pace and find room offensively. That was also down to the defensive performance of Augsburg.

"In the second half we had midfielders play further up the field."