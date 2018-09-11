Tuchel reiterates Rabiot importance to PSG amid exit fears

Thomas Tuchel has reiterated Adrien Rabiot's importance to Paris Saint-Germain as he continues to be linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions.

It was suggested in the last transfer window that Barcelona were interested in taking Rabiot to Camp Nou, but PSG were able to fend off interest.

However, fresh reports have suggested that Juventus, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also monitoring Rabiot's situation.

But PSG coach Tuchel has little desire to let go of the France midfielder, who was omitted from Les Bleus' squad for the World Cup and opted not to be part of the standby list.

"I love working with Rabiot," Tuchel told RMC.

"I really like Adrien, he had a difficult situation when he voluntarily missed the World Cup, but his effort with the team has been maximum, he has not missed any training.

"He can be adapted to any system and if he is physically well he is essential for our approach.

"He has great potential and is a player trained in the club. It is very important to have footballers of this nature."