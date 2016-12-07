Tuchel thought Aubameyang had blown chance to equalise

Thomas Tuchel says he thought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had squandered the opportunity to set up Marco Reus' dramatic late equaliser at Real Madrid and was relieved to be proven wrong.

Borussia Dortmund came from two goals down to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, enough to give them top spot in Champions League Group F.

Aubameyang had given Dortmund hope with a strike following Karim Benzema's double, with the Gabon international going on to set up Reus' leveller two minutes from time after latching on to Emre Mor's pass.

But Tuchel had been urging him to pass sooner on the touchline and thought the chance had gone before Aubameyang's perfectly timed cross found Reus, who smashed home.

"For the decisive goal, it looked like Aubameyang had crossed it one touch too late," Tuchel told reporters at his post-match media conference.

"But luckily he did not and Reus was able to arrive at full speed and bury it.

"Borussia Dortmund games are great but very unnerving too!

"We had a good start. Then we made so many simple mistakes, we made the wrong decisions.

"But ultimately it was a great ending and a happy outcome for us."

Despite topping the group, Dortmund could still face the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in the last 16. Benfica, Porto and Sevilla are their other potential opponents.