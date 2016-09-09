Tuchel wants Gotze criticism to stop

Thomas Tuchel feels criticism of Mario Gotze's Germany performances was unfair, as the Borussia Dortmund coach considers selecting the playmaker against RB Leipzig.

The attacking midfielder returned to Dortmund in July after an underwhelming three-year spell with Bayern Munich, but is yet to make his second debut for BVB.

Gotze did feature for the national team during the international break, but failed to impress and was heavily criticised for his displays.

"Mario will definitely be there for the game against Leipzig and is an option for the starting XI," Tuchel said at a news conference.

"We have noticed how much Mario is talked about and how everything he does is watched through a magnifying glass.

"One can imagine that attitude is not always benefiting the player. No-one can imagine how he feels under all this.

"How would you feel if someone is always looking at what you are doing and keeps asking you at how much per cent you are?

"I think the criticism went too far. Boundaries have been crossed."