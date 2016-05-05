Turan: Barça is my dream club, so I had a good reason to be patient

The Turkish midfielder agreed to join the Catalans from Atletico Madrid in July 2015, having helped the Rojiblancos lift the La Liga title a year earlier.

However, due to a transfer ban placed on Barcelona, preventing them from registering any new signings for 14 months, Turan was forced to wait until January 2016 to officially make his Blaugrana bow against Granada.

Speaking exclusively in the June 2016 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, Turan reveals that he found a simple way to deal with the disruption.

“When I felt any doubt, I just thought about my childhood, because Barça is my dream club," he says. "To wear this shirt, to become friends with Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar… I had good motivation to be patient.

“I have been playing 40 to 50 games every season for a long time, so I spared some time just for myself. There were a couple of books I’d been meaning to read, and Luis Enrique sometimes gave me three or four days off to get out and learn the city. There were a couple of downsides to my situation but I turned them into positives.”

The 89-cap Turkey international - and captain - also admits that training with his new side is more fun than the sessions under Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, although Turan insists the Argentine taskmaster taught him a lot.

“I learned so much from Simeone," he says. "I used to think defending was all about chasing the other team’s full-back for 90 minutes, but he taught me the importance of the core, and helped me to improve the positional aspect of my game. His style was more defensive and strict, so training was much heavier.

“Luis Enrique has a different approach. We always use the ball at training, even when we’re working on conditioning.

"He wants us to always be comfortable with the ball at our feet. It’s more fun!”

