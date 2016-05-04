In the mag: Euro 2016 special! Battles of Britain and Ireland! Gary McAllister One-on-One!

Are you ready for the most exciting tournament since 1958? We certainly are.

The British Isles will be represented by not one, not two, not three but four nations at Euro 2016 - the first time that has happened at a major tournament for fully 58 years. We're determined to celebrate that fact, and in this month's magazine we have exclusive interviews with key men from each of those four countries.

In fact this month you'll get two magazines in one bag. Not only will you be able to read England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland previews as part of your normal monthly fix of features in the main magazine, but you'll also get an additional 68-page Euro 2016 guide - including interviews with stars from all 24 nations at the tournament.

England go into the tournament full of optimism and we speak to Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling to find out why it's time for fans of the Three Lions to start dreaming big.

Rooney explains why this could be the dawn of a new era for the national team - as well as outlining why he still has a pivotal role to play in this England side. As captain and all-time leading goalscorer, he's in no doubt that his presence could be vital at Euro 2016. In his words, he has nothing to prove to anyone.

If this will be Rooney's sixth tournament, for Kane it will be the first. The Tottenham striker reflects on his incredible three-year rise from unused substitute in the Championship at Barnsley - alongside a chap by the name of Jamie Vardy - to star of the national team. His ultimate aim: to become an England legend.

Anyone who watched Euro 96 will remember just how good Paul Gascoigne was that summer - and Barkley has been busy finding out about it, too. The Everton playmaker explains why he's been watching clips of Gazza destroying the Dutch, why he believes he can play in the same England team as Dele Alli, and why John Stones will end up with 100 caps. Plus, Sterling tells FFT that England are in it to win it.

Results have changed dramatically for Wales in recent years. In Action Replay we investigate the country's nightmare period under Bobby Gould's tutelage in the late 1990s, but before that we speak to Ashley Williams, Ben Davies, Joe Ledley and Hal Robson-Kanu ahead of Wales' first ever appearance at the Euros.

Wolverhampton-born Williams explains why his loyalties will definitely not be divided when he captains Wales against England in Lens during the group stage, while Tottenham full-back Davies outlines how collecting four points against Belgium in qualifying sent a statement out to the rest of Europe.

Ledley, meanwhile, ponders whether to adapt his beard into a full-on Abel Xavier in France, and Robson-Kanu explains what it's like to be a cult hero, but politely declines to sing his own song to FFT. Well, he was speaking from the middle of a packed train at the time, so we'll let him off on this occasion.

Northern Ireland are preparing for their first major tournament since 1986 and we speak to boss Michael O'Neill to find out just how he guided an unfancied team to the top of their qualifying group, making himself a national hero in the process. Rest assured, he won't just be happy with turning up at the Euros.

Jonny Evans admits qualification was a surprise even to himself, while Gareth McAuley explains why Northern Ireland's success may actually stem back to a Kyle Lafferty red card in 2013.

Chris Baird discusses his own, bizarre, dismissal in qualifying, plus Michael McGovern talks about his ascent to becoming first-choice goalkeeper - just a year after fearing he may never play for his country again.

The Republic of Ireland may have found themselves in the Group of Death (again) but James McCarthy, Wes Hoolahan, Seamus Coleman and Richard Keogh believe they can make progress at Euro 2016.

For McCarthy, the first aim in France is to stop his Everton team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas when Ireland meet Belgium. Hoolahan ponders the most baffling tournament format in the world and explains why he's reached his peak at the age of 33, while Coleman wishes he could split himself in two - sending half of his body to play in the tournament, while the rest savours the experience back in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Derby defender Keogh reveals how his play-off final nightmare against QPR two years ago - his last-minute mistake allowing Bobby Zamora to score - may actually have helped him reach Euro 2016.

There are few rivalries older than those between the five sides from the British Isles. With four of them heading to France in June, FFT recounts their best and most bonkers clashes, with over 140 years of inter-Isles games bringing everything from record beatings to a mud-flinging George Best.

Our One-on-One interview this month is with former Scotland midfielder Gary McAllister, who opens up on that Euro 96 penalty miss and 'Uri bloody Geller'. He also answers your questions: How mardy was Cantona? Which meant more: Leeds' title or Liverpool's cup treble? And was he offered seaweed by Gordon Strachan?

Extra time, does anyone actually like it? Ask players, coaches, physios and even journalists and the answer is a resounding 'no'. With most teams happy to wait it out for penalties, it may be time to blow the final whistle early. FFT looks into the possibilities with a little help from Gerard Houllier and former Czech Republic keeper Petr Kouba, who relives the nightmare of Oliver Bierhoff's Euro 96 golden goal once more.

We also travel to Alderney to meet the team who just cannot win. Fifty years of hurt? Try 96. That's how long it is since Alderney last beat either Jersey or Guernsey in the Muratti Vase. Would this year be different?

In Upfront, Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson explains why he once directed his country's Eurovision video, we chart every spot-kick taken by England in tournament history and Rob Lee mulls over just how many Christopher Bigginses it would require to beat Real Madrid. Definitely more than 100, he says.

Arda Turan is our interviewee in Planet Football, as the Barcelona man reveals just what it was like going six months without football because of the club's transfer embargo. Karel Poborsky talks us through his magnificent scooped effort against Portugal at Euro 96 in Great Goals Retold, Owen Coyle tells us why he's trying to win a cannon and FFT investigates how Greek football has descended into chaos - only 12 years after the national team were champions of Europe. Even Claudio Ranieri couldn't save them...

In Performance, Dele Alli gives a masterclass on playing without fear, Tim Cahill explains how to score from midfield and Amir Khan outlines why some of his boxing training methods could work well in football.

And if all that isn't enough, our extra Euro 2016 guide has profiles on every country at the tournament plus all the information you need to know about this summer's extravaganza - including interviews with everyone from Lukas Podolski, Christian Fuchs, Marouane Fellaini and Alessandro Florenzi to Lukasz Fabianski, Jose Fonte, Gylfi Sigurdsson and the jogpants goalie himself, Gabor Kiraly.

The June 2016 issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, Ashley Williams, Michael O'Neill, Arda Turan, Gerard Houllier, Dele Alli, Lukas Podolski, Gary McAllister, Ross Barkley, Karel Poborsky, Ben Davies, Raheem Sterling, James McCarthy, Alessandro Florenzi, Tim Cahill, Bobby Gould, Adrian Mutu, Christian Fuchs, Jonny Evans, Marouane Fellaini, Alan Smith, Jose Fonte, Seamus Coleman, Traianos Dellas, Gareth McAuley, Lukasz Fabianski, Kenedy, Rob Lee, Nolito, Wes Hoolahan, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, Owen Coyle, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Petr Kouba, Gabor Kiraly, Chris Baird, Andre-Pierre Gignac, Joe Ledley, Vlad Chiriches, Hal Robson-Kanu, Artyom Dzyuba, Richard Keogh, Michael McGovern, Andre Gray, Lorik Cana, Hannes Halldorsson, Kemar Roofe, Yann Sommer, Anthony Knockaert, Peter Pekarik, Gareth Taylor, Jaroslav Plasil, Dario Gradi, James Norwood, Oguzhan Ozyakup, Bradley Dack, Danijel Subasic, Brett Ormerod, Pal Andre Helland, Ryan Green, Pontus Wernbloom, Christian Burgess, Jon McKain, James Maddison, Simon Haworth, Janos Hrutka, Alan Adamson, Andy Lawrence, Matt Lorenzo and Amir Khan. Make sure you get your hands on a copy today. Order this issue here or SUBSCRIBE to receive FourFourTwo every month.