Turan 'very happy' to stay at Atletico Madrid

Turan played a key role in Atletico's stunning campaign last term, which saw them win La Liga and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

And the 27-year-old Turkey international is keen to achieve further success with Diego Simeone's side.

He told AS: "My agent tells me I only have to think of my work.

"He always takes care of my salary and the details of my contract. Then we sit down together to discuss and decide.

"I have a contract until 2017 with Atletico.

"We played in the Champions League final and we won the league. We are one of the biggest teams in Europe and I played 50 matches wearing the No.10 on my back.

"I can't think of anything better than this. I am very happy at Atletico."

Turan made 46 appearances for Atletico in all competitions during the 2013-14 season, scoring nine goals.