Twente docked points for second straight season

Eredivisie side Twente have been docked three points by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) as their financial crisis deepens.

Twente were banned from European competition for three years by the KNVB in December after the club was found guilty of "deliberately misleading" the organisation in regard to its relationship with Malta-based investment firm Doyen Sports.

A fourth failure to get their finances in order has seen Twente deducted points for the second season running, they were docked three points on two separate occasions last term.

The club were also fined by FIFA last week for breaching third-party ownership rules.

KNVB director of professional football Bert van Oostveen said last month: "The probability that FC Twente will not play professional football next year is greater than that they will."

And confirming the points deduction, a KNVB statement warned: "If the club fails to meet the financial target, then the last sanction will be the loss of the license for playing professional football."

Former Twente midfielder Jason Culina told Omnisport of the 2010 Eredivisie champions last month: "I certainly don't have anything bad to say about the club. My season there was a very successful one for me on a personal note.

"It was a fantastic club for me to grow as a player, so it is unfortunate to see them where they are."

The deduction leaves Twente on 35 points, 10 clear of the relegation places, although their future in the Eredivisie looks in serious jeopardy.