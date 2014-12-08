UEFA Champions League: Porto v Shakhtar

Both sides are already assured of spots in the next round of the competition, with Porto's place as Group H winners also guaranteed thanks to a five-point gap ahead of the Ukrainian club heading into Wednesday's match.

After accumulating 13 points from five matches, a 2-2 draw in Donetsk on matchday two is marked as the only blemish on the Primeira Liga side's Champions League record this term.

And, although the chance to finish the group unbeaten will likely please coach Julen Lopetegui, a must-win domestic clash with pacesetters Benfica follows just four days later.

The Spanish coach is expected to make changes with that domestic clash in mind, but he insists that he will be sending out a team capable of winning.

He told reporters: "Despite the first aim – qualification – and the second aim – finishing first in the group – being achieved, we aim to make a good game and win in front of our supporters."

Shakhtar will not be able to draw too much optimism from Porto's home form, with Lopetegui's men losing just one of their last 20 competitive matches at Estadio do Dragao.

Brazilian Ismaily will find himself in familiar surroundings at the Dragao, with the defender spending much of his early career in Portugal at Sporting Braga, Estoril and Olhanense.

The 24-year-old knows first-hand about the passion and noise of the Porto support, noting the striking atmosphere.

And to make matters worse for Shakhtar coach Mircea Lucescu, the competition's nine-goal top-scorer Luiz Adriano will miss the clash due to suspension.

Despite Porto's imposing home support and Luiz Adriano's absence, Ismaily is adamant that Shakhtar are no worse than their Portuguese counterparts.

"I used to play in the Portouguese league," he told the club's official website. "Indeed, Porto almost always win home, because the fans there are just crazy. They scream and they yell, so they support their team in every way.

"They are a very good team with strong, skilled players. But I cannot say that they are the strongest in the group.

"Shakhtar are about the same level. It's true that in the home game we were a bit unlucky due to imperfect finishing. But Porto are not stronger than us, that's for sure."

Joining Luiz Adriano on the sidelines due to suspension is captain Darijo Srna and defender Olexandr Kucher, while left-back Marcio Azevedo (knee) is a doubt.

Lopetegui has the majority of his squad to choose from, though Brazilian midfield duo Casemiro (knock) and Otavio (thigh) both missed training on Monday.