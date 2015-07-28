UEFA Champions League Review: Fenerbahce draw blank as Monaco impress

Robin van Persie could not inspire Fenerbahce to victory in the the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round as Shakhtar Donetsk left Turkey with a goalless draw.

Shakhtar made much of the early running, with Alex Teixeira flashing a shot wide in the 16th minute, while Fernandao headed off target from Nani's cross.

The home faithful had to wait until the 68th minute to see their other recruit from Manchester United brough off the bench, and Van Persie inspired sustained pressure during the closing stages, although he was unable to make decisive contact with a volley two minutes from time.

Monaco were convincing 3-1 victors at Young Boys on what proved to be a fruitful gameday for away sides.

All four goals in Bern arrived in a frantic 11-minute period during the second half, with highly-rated left-back Layvin Kurzawa putting Monaco ahead in the 64th minute.

Debutant Guido Carrillo doubled the lead and, although Raphael Nuzzolo hit back for Young Boys, Mario Pasalic - also making his first Monaco appearance - completed the scoring with 15 minutes remaining.

CSKA Moscow twice led against Sparta Prague but face an uphill task after being held to a 2-2 draw.

Alan Dzagoev opened the scoring after 14 minutes before Kehinde Fatai found an instant reply for the visitors.

Bebras Natcho then missed a penalty and Zoran Tosic restored CKSA's advantage in the 53rd minute following an error from Lukas Vacha, but the Sparta midfielder atoned for his mistake by crossing for Ladislav Krejci to head home four minutes later.

APOEL and Viktoria Plzen secured 2-1 wins away from home against FC Midtjylland and Maccabi Tel-Aviv respectively.

KF Skenderbeu of Albania were also winners on the road as Hamdi Salihi's brace sealed a 2-0 triumph at Moldova's Milsami Orhei.

Panathinaikos came from behind to beat Club Brugge 2-1 in Athens as Nikos Karelis' second-half penalty proved decisive. The hosts played the second half with 10 men after Sergio Sanchez was sent off for a challenge on Abdoulay Diaby

Paulo Vinicius' 89th-minute equaliser snatched a 1-1 draw for Hungary's Videoton against BATE Borisov, while 10-man Dinamo Zagreb and Molde shared the same scoreline in Croatia.