UEFA hands De Rossi three-match ban

NYON - AS Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi received a three-match ban on Friday for an off-the-ball incident in last week's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Italian was not booked in the match, which the Ukrainian side won 3-0, but was widely to reported to have elbowed Shakhtar captain Darijo Srna in the face.

De Rossi was suspended after a UEFA disciplinary hearing, a spokesman for European football's governing body said.

Shakhtar won 6-2 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals, where they will meet competition favourites Barcelona.