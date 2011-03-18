UEFA hands De Rossi three-match ban
By app
NYON - AS Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi received a three-match ban on Friday for an off-the-ball incident in last week's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.
The Italian was not booked in the match, which the Ukrainian side won 3-0, but was widely to reported to have elbowed Shakhtar captain Darijo Srna in the face.
De Rossi was suspended after a UEFA disciplinary hearing, a spokesman for European football's governing body said.
Shakhtar won 6-2 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals, where they will meet competition favourites Barcelona.
