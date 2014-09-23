UEFA open proceedings against CSKA and Roma

The two sides met in their opening Group E fixture on September 17 in the Italian capital, when Roma ran out comfortable 5-1 winners.

UEFA announced on Tuesday that they are looking into the alleged racist behaviour of CSKA supporters, as well as the Roma fans who threw missiles and set off fireworks.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against: Roma for setting off/throwing of fireworks and missiles (art. 16 (2) (b) and (c) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations) and insufficient organisation (art 38 Safety & Security regulation)," a brief statement read.

"CSKA for the racist behaviour of supporters (art. 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations), crowd disturbance (art. 16 (2) (h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations), setting off/throwing of fireworks and missiles (art. 16 (2) (b) and (c) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations).

"The case will be dealt by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 3 October."