UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Lokomotiv

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Lokomotiv Moscow after Dmitri Tarasov pulled off his shirt to reveal a portrait of Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Tarasov's actions came after Lokomotiv were beaten 2-0 at Fenerbahce in the Europa League last 32 on Tuesday.

Beneath the portrait, Tarasov's shirt read in Russian: "The most polite president."

UEFA does not allow political statements in its competitions and, as a result, has taken action against the Russian club.

A statement read: "Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer logo.

"A player/team of a player that reveals an undergarment that shows political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer logo will be sanctioned by the competition organiser.

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 17 March."

Tensions have been high between Russia and Turkey since the latter shot down a Russian jet after it allegedly violated its airspace near the Syrian border in November.