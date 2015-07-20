UEFA plays down Platini FIFA presidency speculation

UEFA on Monday remained tight-lipped on reports that its president Michel Platini has been asked to stand for the leadership of FIFA.

The world game's governing body is convening in Zurich this week to decide on a date to hold the presidential elections, after current incumbent Sepp Blatter confirmed his intention to step down back in June.

Blatter's announcement came on the back of revelations of a corruption scandal within FIFA, and reports on Monday suggested that Platini had the backing of several world football chiefs to stand for the presidency.

It is thought that Platini has the support of Europe, Asia, South America, plus North and Central America and the Caribbean, but UEFA did not shed any light on the situation when contact by Omnisport.

"Nothing has been decided or announced on this subject," a spokesperson said.