UEFA stands 'fully behind' banned Platini

UEFA has backed embattled president Michel Platini following the 90-day ban handed to the former France international by FIFA's Ethics Committee.

Platini has been named as a person of interest to Swiss prosecutors in the criminal investigation launched against outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

On Thursday, world football's governing body handed provisional 90-day suspensions to Blatter, general secretary Jerome Valcke and Platini.

The Frenchman had declared himself a candidate to replace Blatter as the head of the global game when the FIFA congress is held to elect a new president next February.

Despite the mounting controversy, ex-Juventus star Platini remains in charge of UEFA, with the organisation releasing a statement late on Thursday offering him their full support.

They also announced an emergency meeting of UEFA's Executive Committee will be held on October 15, as well as a gathering of all 54 member associations on the same day.

Spanish football federation president Angel Maria Villar is in line to take over from Platini should the 60-year-old be stood down in the wake of the meeting next week.

"The UEFA Executive Committee saw no need, at this moment in time, to invoke Article 29(5) of the UEFA Statutes, pursuant to which the highest-ranking Vice-President of UEFA may step in to assume the powers and duties of the President in his absence," UEFA's statement said.

"This is because the UEFA Executive Committee is aware that the UEFA President will immediately take all necessary steps to appeal the decision of the FIFA Ethics Committee to clear his name.

"Furthermore, the UEFA Executive Committee stated that there must be a very rapid final decision on this matter before the relevant bodies, in the interests of both justice and football.

"Finally, the UEFA Executive Committee expressed its full confidence in UEFA President, Michel Platini, and stands fully behind him."