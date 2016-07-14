Umtiti entering a new world at Barca

Samuel Umtiti is ready to capitalise on a magical move to Barcelona.

The 22-year-old centre-back has seen his stock rise dramatically over the past month, after Barca set in motion their €25m swoop to prize him from boyhood club Lyon.

At the same time, he broke into France's first XI, making an assured international debut in the 5-2 Euro 2016 quarter-final win over Iceland before retaining his place for the semi-final and final.

Umtiti conceded the reality of Barcelona's interest in him was initially hard to take in.

"Sometimes I could not believe it and I thought it was not true," he told L'Equipe.

"I wondered what was happening. It seemed that there was a magic wand and all I wanted materialised.

"It happened quickly and I enjoy every moment. Maybe people see me differently and my status has changed a bit. I'm entering a new world and I joined a club top.

"For me there is no [club] greater. I'll have to adapt to the operation of Barca. But I feel capable. I have no fear and am very excited."