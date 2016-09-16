Umtiti: Facing MSN in training helps me

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has already noticed improvement in his game thanks to facing Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in training.

Umtiti, 22, joined the LaLiga champions from Lyon in June in a deal reportedly worth €25million.

The France international has made an impressive start to life in Spain, and he believes some of that is down to his team's attacking stars.

"I like to play against Messi, Neymar and Suarez in training," Umtiti told Cadena SER.

"It's a plus, and in the games I notice it."

Umtiti had special praise for Messi, saying the Argentina international was the world's best.

"Messi is as good in games. He's the best in the world," he said.

"He's a phenomenon."

Umtiti, who has made four international appearances, may also join team-mates Neymar and Messi in dying his hair blonde.

But, it will take something special, with Umtiti saying: "If we win the Champions League, I'll go blonde."