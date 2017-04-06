Under-fire Bauza backed by Argentina

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza remains in charge and has the backing of the nation's football association for now, president Claudio Tapia said.

Bauza is under huge pressure at the helm of the South American giants, who are struggling in fifth in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Argentina have won just six of their 14 qualifiers to sit in the play-off spot with four games remaining.

Despite that, newly elected Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Tapia said Bauza was still the man at the helm, despite rumours he was set to be sacked in the wake of a 2-0 loss in Bolivia.

"He is the coach who has the national team today. There is a contract," Tapia said on Thursday.

"We have to keep working, getting to know each other."

He added: "Bauza is very good. I cannot think for everyone. I am the president of the AFA.

"There is a coach who has a contract in place."

Argentina are set to face Brazil in a friendly in Australia in June before qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela in August and September.