Under-fire Wenger not feeling extra pressure

Arsene Wenger insists he does not feel under any more pressure now than he has done in his 20 years at Arsenal.

The Gunners are without a win in five matches in all competitions and have slipped to eight points behind leaders Leicester City at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal are at Hull City for an FA Cup fifth-round replay on Tuesday, with speculation over Wenger's future continuing as another chance to win the league begins to look more difficult.

But the Frenchman says he does not feel any extra pressure than what he has always put on himself and believes the title race is far from over.

"I have always the same pressure, it is the pressure I apply to myself and it's always the same," Wenger said at his pre-match media conference.

"You have more people talking now than 20 years ago, more opinions but that doesn't change the pressure. The only real pressure comes from your desire to win the next game, that's all that really matters.

"I believe that opinions are opinions, I do my job and - some day - somebody will replace me, will replace you, that's part of life. As long as you work somewhere and give your best.

"I try to do my best to leave this club in a shape that the guy coming after me will have good potential to work.

"I feel privileged to have had confidence of the club for such a long time. On the other hand I have worked seven days a week with full commitment – I haven't been part-time since I've been here – I've shown great commitment which is all I can do. It's a privilege to work at a club of such stature for that time."

Wenger stressed that Arsenal should not have the mentality that the FA Cup is now their most realistic opportunity to win a trophy this season.

"You don't think like that - I believe the championship is far from being over," he said. "I remind you that we have beaten Leicester twice this season. We have done our job against them so people have to look at the other teams more, not so much on us at that front.

"We will not give up in the championship, we will fight until the end.

"When people question the spirit it doesn't mean they are right at all. Our spirit was questioned after Swansea, I invite you to watch the game again – sometimes it would be nice for journalists to do that more often and they may change their thoughts.

"We can only go on the pitch and do our job. That is not an excuse but what people say will not influence us."