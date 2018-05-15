'Unique' Arzani deserves Socceroos World Cup spot, says Sorensen
Former Melbourne City goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen feels Daniel Arzani should make Australia's World Cup squad.
Melbourne City star Daniel Arzani can add the X-factor Australia need at the World Cup, according to Thomas Sorensen.
Arzani, 19, is yet to be capped by the Socceroos, but was named in Bert van Marwijk's 26-man squad ahead of the showpiece event in Russia.
The teenage attacker burst onto the scene during the A-League season, boosting City with two goals and three assists in 18 appearances.
Sorensen, who played alongside Arzani at City, believes the Iran-born winger deserves to be in the Socceroos' 23-man squad.
"You're not taking someone that is just there as a piece of luggage," the Denmark great told Perform.
"You've got to take someone that can actually benefit from it, potentially not playing a lot. But he would benefit a lot being in that environment, being at the World Cup, experiencing that pressure and that competition.
Our 26-man squad for our pre-tournament training camp in Turkey has been finalised. May 14, 2018
"He's a young player, he's definitely not reached his full potential. I still think he's got a way to go, but he has a unique quality, he can beat a man, he's quick, he's explosive, he has that X-factor that can be a game-changer and I think he can definitely add something that they don't necessarily have.
"For me, I think he should have a spot in the squad and I think he has shown enough to warrant that.
"I think again he could be an X-factor when you need it late in a game, you need to chase a goal, he can come on and beat players and create something out of nothing and I think they're players that you can never be sure of."
Australia will face France, Peru and Denmark in Group C in Russia.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.