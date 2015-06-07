Uruguay 5 Guatemala 1: Cavani double secures victory

Uruguay confidently rounded-off their Copa America preparations with a dominant 5-1 victory over Guatemala in their final friendly before the tournament kicks-off in Chile.

The Uruguayans' firepower proved uncontainable against their Central American opponents and Oscar Tabarez's men were in no mood for forgiveness as Diego Rolan opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

The Bordeaux striker controlled the ball well inside the area before powering past two defenders and finishing smartly to put his side in control early on.

Uruguay doubled their advantage after 19 minutes, as a horrible back-pass from Guatemala's goalkeeper saw Rolan pounce. The forward, who was appearing in just his ninth international game, flicked the ball over the onrushing Paulo Motta before striking the post from an acute angle.

Fortunately for the 22-year-old, Uruguay's main goal-scoring hope for the Copa, Edinson Cavani, was there to tap in from close range and mark his 72nd cap with an early goal.

With half an hour on the clock, Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani made sure of victory with a calmly taken penalty low into the bottom left hand corner to help Uruguay go into half-time with a commanding lead.

The stem of pressure on Guatemala's back-line did not conclude after the interval and the defending Copa America champions made their pressure pay when Abel Hernandez flicked-on a high ball into the box for youngster Giorgian De Arrascaeta to net his first international goal from inside the six-yard box.

Hernandez made it 5-0 with a powerful drive just before the hour-mark as he collected the ball inside the box before rifling his shot into the top corner, leaving Motta with no chance between the sticks.

Uruguay put their foot off the gas following their fifth goal and contained possession for large periods with little pressure from their opponents.

However, with 12 minutes to play, Guatemala gave themselves a lifeline as Wilson Lalin pulled a goal back, bundling the ball over the line from close-range after he was left unmarked inside the area from a corner.