Switzerland Women Euro 2025 squad: Pia Sundhage's full team
The Switzerland Women Euro 2025 squad is shaping up
Switzerland's Women's Euro 2025 squad will want to replicate what England did three years ago this summer.
The Lionesses hosted and won the trophy and the Swiss team are the hosts this time around but can they come away with the trophy?
The team are not currently among the favourites but they are capable of causing an upset. They beat France 2-1 in 2024 during a friendly but they will be aiming for more consistent wins to head into the tournament with winning momentum.
Switzerland will also be looking for a marked improvement on their last Euros performance. The team were knocked out in the group stage in 2022. Here's all you need to know about the outfit.
Switzerland Women's Euros squad
Switzerland Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad
The latest squad announced to play Iceland and Norway in February's Nations League matches was as follows:
- GK: Nadine Böhi (St Gallen)
- GK: Livia Peng (Werder Bremen)
- GK: Elvira Herzog (RB Leipzig)
- DF: Julia Stierli (Freiburg)
- DF: Noelle Maritz (Aston Villa)
- DF: Nadine Riesen (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- DF: Luana Bühler (Tottenham)
- DF: Viola Calligaris (Juventus)
- DF: Eseosa Aigbogun (Roma)
- MF: Lara Marti (RB Leipzig)
- MF: Noemi Ivelj (Grasshopper)
- MF: Sandrine Mauron (Servette)
- MF: Naina Inauen (Lyn)
- MF: Lia Wälti (Arsenal)
- MF: Smilla Vallotto (Hammarby)
- MF: Seraina Piubel (West Ham)
- MF: Aurélie Csillag (Basel)
- MF: Alena Bienz (Cologne)
- FW: Sydney Schertenleib (Barcelona)
- FW: Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Seattle Reign)
- FW: Ramona Bachmann (Houston Dash)
- FW: Iman Beney (BSC YB)
- FW: Alayah Pilgrim (Roma)
- FW: Meriame Terchoun (Dijon)
Switzerland fixtures and results
Euros qualifiers
April 5 2024: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
April 9 2024: Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland, Dalga Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan
May 31 2024: Switzerland 2-1 Hungary, Tissot-Arena, Biel, Switzerland
June 4 2024: Hungary 1-0 Switzerland, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadion, Budapest, Hungary
July 12 2024: Turkey 0-2 Switzerland, Kocaeli Stadium, Kocaeli, Switzerland
July 16 2024: Switzerland 3-0 Azerbaijan, Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Friendlies
October 25 2024: Switzerland 1-1 Australia, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
October 29 2024: Switzerland 2-1 France, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland
November 29 2024: Switzerland 0-6 Germany, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
December 3 2024: England 1-0 Switzerland, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England
Nations League
February 21 2025: Switzerland 0-0 Iceland, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
February 25 2025: Norway 2-1 Switzerland, Viking stadion, Stavanger, Switzerland
April 4 2025: Switzerland v France, Arena St. Gallen, St Gallen, Switzerland
April 8 2025: Iceland v Switzerland, Thróttarvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland
May 30 2025: France v Switzerland, TBC
June 3 2025: Switzerland v Norway, TBC
Euro 2025
July 2 2025: Switzerland v Norway, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland
July 6 2025: Switzerland v Iceland, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland
July 10 2025: Finland v Switzerland, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland
Switzerland manager: Pia Sundhage
Pia Sundhage not only has a wealth of experience as a manager but she also has the Euros winners medal from her playing time. She won the trophy in 1984 with her Sweden team.
She has managed three other national teams in the USA, Sweden and Brazil. Sundhage, who is number 62 on FourFourTwo's list of best players of all-time, took up the Switzerland role in 2024.
She told the BBC about the challenges the team face: "The biggest challenge is, I would say, mindset. In Switzerland we do have a lot of good players. We can compete, I think, at the highest level now.
"And we have proven that [against Australia and France]. At the same time it's not only one game, it has to be consistently… believing that you're a winner. That takes time. You have to push the right buttons and find the right player in the right place."
Switzerland's star player
Lia Walti
Lia Walti is a figure Women's Super League fans will be well aware of as a stalwart for Arsenal. But she is also a dependable and game-changing player for her national side.
She made her debut for Switzerland in 2011 and has grown to be one of the most recognisable Swiss players in the world.
Walti has also been name Swiss player of the year twice, in 2021 and 2023. She will not only bring skill but leadership to the team this summer.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
Portugal Women Euro 2025 squad: Francisco Neto’s full team
Women’s Euros past winners: Who has won the Women’s Euros before?