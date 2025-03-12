Switzerland Women Euro 2025 squad: Pia Sundhage's full team

Switzerland's Women's Euro 2025 squad will want to replicate what England did three years ago this summer.

The Lionesses hosted and won the trophy and the Swiss team are the hosts this time around but can they come away with the trophy?

The team are not currently among the favourites but they are capable of causing an upset. They beat France 2-1 in 2024 during a friendly but they will be aiming for more consistent wins to head into the tournament with winning momentum.

Switzerland will also be looking for a marked improvement on their last Euros performance. The team were knocked out in the group stage in 2022. Here's all you need to know about the outfit.

Switzerland Women's Euros squad

Switzerland Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad

The latest squad announced to play Iceland and Norway in February's Nations League matches was as follows:

GK: Nadine Böhi (St Gallen)

GK: Livia Peng (Werder Bremen)

GK: Elvira Herzog (RB Leipzig)

DF: Julia Stierli (Freiburg)

DF: Noelle Maritz (Aston Villa)

DF: Nadine Riesen (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Luana Bühler (Tottenham)

DF: Viola Calligaris (Juventus)

DF: Eseosa Aigbogun (Roma)

MF: Lara Marti (RB Leipzig)

MF: Noemi Ivelj (Grasshopper)

MF: Sandrine Mauron (Servette)

MF: Naina Inauen (Lyn)

MF: Lia Wälti (Arsenal)

MF: Smilla Vallotto (Hammarby)

MF: Seraina Piubel (West Ham)

MF: Aurélie Csillag (Basel)

MF: Alena Bienz (Cologne)

FW: Sydney Schertenleib (Barcelona)

FW: Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Seattle Reign)

FW: Ramona Bachmann (Houston Dash)

FW: Iman Beney (BSC YB)

FW: Alayah Pilgrim (Roma)

FW: Meriame Terchoun (Dijon)

Switzerland fixtures and results

Euros qualifiers

April 5 2024: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

April 9 2024: Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland, Dalga Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan

May 31 2024: Switzerland 2-1 Hungary, Tissot-Arena, Biel, Switzerland

June 4 2024: Hungary 1-0 Switzerland, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadion, Budapest, Hungary

July 12 2024: Turkey 0-2 Switzerland, Kocaeli Stadium, Kocaeli, Switzerland

July 16 2024: Switzerland 3-0 Azerbaijan, Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland

Friendlies

October 25 2024: Switzerland 1-1 Australia, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

October 29 2024: Switzerland 2-1 France, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

November 29 2024: Switzerland 0-6 Germany, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

December 3 2024: England 1-0 Switzerland, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England

Nations League

February 21 2025: Switzerland 0-0 Iceland, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

February 25 2025: Norway 2-1 Switzerland, Viking stadion, Stavanger, Switzerland

April 4 2025: Switzerland v France, Arena St. Gallen, St Gallen, Switzerland

April 8 2025: Iceland v Switzerland, Thróttarvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

May 30 2025: France v Switzerland, TBC

June 3 2025: Switzerland v Norway, TBC

Euro 2025

July 2 2025: Switzerland v Norway, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

July 6 2025: Switzerland v Iceland, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland

July 10 2025: Finland v Switzerland, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

Switzerland manager: Pia Sundhage

Pia Sundhage has won the Euros as a player (Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Pia Sundhage not only has a wealth of experience as a manager but she also has the Euros winners medal from her playing time. She won the trophy in 1984 with her Sweden team.

She has managed three other national teams in the USA, Sweden and Brazil. Sundhage, who is number 62 on FourFourTwo's list of best players of all-time, took up the Switzerland role in 2024.

She told the BBC about the challenges the team face: "The biggest challenge is, I would say, mindset. In Switzerland we do have a lot of good players. We can compete, I think, at the highest level now.

"And we have proven that [against Australia and France]. At the same time it's not only one game, it has to be consistently… believing that you're a winner. That takes time. You have to push the right buttons and find the right player in the right place."

Switzerland's star player

Lia Walti

Lia Walti is a household name (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lia Walti is a figure Women's Super League fans will be well aware of as a stalwart for Arsenal. But she is also a dependable and game-changing player for her national side.

She made her debut for Switzerland in 2011 and has grown to be one of the most recognisable Swiss players in the world.

Walti has also been name Swiss player of the year twice, in 2021 and 2023. She will not only bring skill but leadership to the team this summer.