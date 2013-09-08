Uruguay Wrap: River Plate win, Miramar off mark

Guillermo Almada’s men - who finished third in last season's Clausura - now top the table on goal difference with Claudio Innella, Hamilton Pereira and Michael Santos all getting on the scoresheet after Adolfo Lima had given the visitors a shock early lead.

The result means they are one of a trio of sides to have won all three of their opening matches of the season, with El Tanque Sisley and Nacional being the others.

In Sunday's other game, Miramar Misiones picked up their first point of the season by drawing 1-1 with Rentistas at Parque Luis Mendez Piana.

The Montevideo-based outfit have found the going tough in the top flight after their promotion from the Segunda Division, succumbing to a 5-0 loss to Racing on the opening day and following that up with a 2-0 reverse to El Tanque Sisley.

However, they finally got off the mark against Rentistas thanks to Federico Fernandez's 75th-minute equaliser, which cancelled out Enzo Herrera's opener.

Fernandez’s strike also marked Miramar's first goal of the season and they will look to build on that when they travel to sixth-placed Sud America on Saturday.