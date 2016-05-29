Uruguayan side complete Leicester-style championship win

Uruguayan side Plaza Colonia completed a Leicester City-like triumph after claiming their first ever top-flight championship on Sunday.

A 2-1 win over second-placed Penarol saw Colonia move five points above the Uruguayan giants with one game left in the season.

Miguel Murillo cancelled out Nicolas Milesi's first-minute opener for Colonia, before Alejandro Villoldo sealed the historic win with a 79th-minute penalty.

Colonia were bottom of the Uruguayan second division in October 2014 before an 18-match unbeaten run saw them claim promotion to the top flight.

After finishing 13th in the Apertura, Colonia went on to upstage giants Penarol and Nacional on their way to the Clausura championship.

It is Colonia's first top-flight championship in their 99-year history, after only being affiliated to the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) in 2000.

They will now face Penarol in the semi-final on June 14, and a win will see them move into the final against the overall table leader to decide who is crowned 2015-16 title winners.

Colonia are based in Colonia del Sacramento, a city in southwestern Uruguay just 50 kilometres across the Rio de la Plata from Buenos Aires. It has a population of just over 25,000.