US internationals dominate All-Star team

Pending the availability of Bayern's stars, no less than 14 players who featured in Germany's FIFA World Cup fixture with the US in Pernambuco could also play in Portland.

A total of nine US internationals were voted into the representative side, with LA Galaxy's Landon Donovan the only American picked who was not in Jurgen Klinsmann's squad in Brazil.

The Seattle Sounders (three) were the most represented club in the XI, with DeAndre Yedlin, Clint Dempsey and Nigeria international Obafemi Martins all selected.

Real Salt Lake pair Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando were called up, with the latter to play in goal.

Omar Gonzalez joined Donovan among the Galaxy representatives, while Matt Besler and Graham Zusi were selected from Sporting Kansas City.

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley was also included in the XI, and leading the line will be New York Red Bulls star Thierry Henry.

Bayern's World Cup-winning contingent include Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm, Jerome Boateng, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Mario Gotze - all of which were involved in their group clash with the US in Brazil.