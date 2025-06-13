Club World Cup: Who are the DAZN presenters, pundits and commentators?

Ronaldo is one of the confirmed pundits for the Club World Cup

The long-awaited Club World Cup relaunch is now upon us, and we now know which hosts, commentators and pundits will be guiding us through the summer tournament.

DAZN is the primary broadcaster in the UK for the Club World Cup, with all games available to watch for free, and some of the coverage shared with Channel 5.

Shifted from a winter mid-season get-together to an all-singing, all-dancing 32-team competition, in a similar format to the original World Cup, all eyes are on the inaugural new-look tournament.

The tournament is being held in the United States, kicking off on 15 June and running all the way to the showpiece final on 13 July.

Keep scrolling for the full DAZN cast lined up to talk you through the action…

DAZN's Club World Cup Presenters

Ade Oladipo

Ade Oladipo presents on Prime (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

A multi-disciplinary presenter, Ade Oladipo has worked primarily across boxing and football for DAZN, along with a range of other sports.

He also covers Premier League and international football for talkSPORT and Amazon Prime, and has worked with Sky Sports, ESPN and Fox Sports, alongside running his own boxing-focused YouTube channel.

Kelly Somers

Kelly Somers is a familiar face on the BBC (Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Kelly Somers is a familiar face from her work with BBC Sport, particularly Football Focus and Match of the Day, the latter of which she hosted for the first time late last year, receiving support from Gary Lineker, who she was filling in for.

She’ll be taking those presenting skills Stateside this summer, hosting DAZN’s coverage of the Club World Cup.

Olivia Buzaglo

Olivia Buzaglo has been working with Sky Sports for some time (Image credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Sky Sports)

Presenting her first live Premier League game in March last year for Premier League Productions, Olivia Buzaglo is a rising star of the sports media landscape.

She has also worked with Chelsea and DAZN, the latter of which she’ll be representing at the Club World Cup.

James Richardson

James Richardson has years of experience in football broadcasting

James Richardson is an experienced presenter, making his name with Football Italia on Channel 4, which accrued a cult following and is still spoken of glowingly today.

More recently, he has hosted the Champions League Goals Show, World’s Strongest Man and The Totally Football Show podcast, along with work with the Premier League.

Conor McNamara

The lead commentator for Premier League Productions, you’ll also have heard Conor McNamara’s voice on Match of the Day, Radio 5 Live, Amazon Prime and Sky Sports.

He has also commentated on rugby union and golf at points in his career.

Rich Wolfenden

Rich Wolfenden is a commentator who has worked across football coverage for Sky Sports, BBC Sport, UEFA and is also a presenter on Radio X.

Dan O’Hagan

Holder of the record for being the youngest-ever Match of the Day commentator, Dan O’Hagan has also worked on the Champions League for Australian broadcasters as well ESPN, Eurosport and Fox Sports.

Mike Minay

Mike Minay has been BBC Radio Manchester’s dedicated Manchester City reporter for eight seasons, a post from which he recently stood down from.

Covering the Club World Cup for DAZN will be one of Minay’s first assignments since departing the local station.

Pete Odgers

More commonly associated with tennis commentary, Pete Odgers is switching his primary focus to football this summer.

He is a regular across Sky Sports, BBC Sport and PLTV, with interests in a range of sports.

Brandon Smith

Brandon Smith is an Esports commentator who has amassed over 1.5m followers across his social media accounts.

He has also recently worked on Sky Sports’ newest successful football venture, Baller League, and is now taking on the Club World Cup.

Joe Speight

Joe Speight is an experienced commentator who has worked across the Premier League, NBC Sports, ITV and IMG for a number of years.

Jess Charman

A US-based commentator, Jess Charman has specialised most recently in the women’s game, commentating over NSWL and USL Super League, as well as the men’s USL Championship games.

She also hosts her own radio show every Monday on Sirius XMFC.

Andros Townsend

Andros Townsend last appeared in England for Luton Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

One former player supplying his thoughts during the game for DAZN is former Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Luton Town winger Andros Townsend.

Townsend is still playing, currently with Turkish outfit Antalyaspor, but seems to have eyes on a post-playing media career and so is racking up his minutes at the Club World Cup.

Michael Brown

Michael Brown, formerly of Sheffield United, Manchester City and Leeds United, will also be picking up the microphone during the Club World Cup.

Already an established media figure, Brown has been featuring on BBC Sport, Sky Sports and Quest since 2017.

Brad Friedel

Brad Friedel is one of a couple of talented former goalkeepers working on the Club World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Brad Friedel is a familiar name both on American soil, for his 82 USMNT caps, and in England, where he made 450 Premier League appearances.

He’ll be summarising some of the action across the Atlantic for DAZN.

Rob Green

Rob Green has embarked on a media career since hanging up the gloves. (Image credit: PA)

Another gloveman donning the microphone during the Club World Cup this summer is former West Ham United and Norwich City man, Rob Green.

Green is another regular media figure, appearing on both BBC 5 Live and Sky Sports.

Danny Higginbotham

Danny Higginbotham played for Gilbraltar (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Former defender and Gibraltar international Danny Higginbotham took in spells at Southampton and Derby County, amongst others, but has perhaps found even greater success in his media career.

He has had a regular column in The Independent, released an autobiography and has appeared on talkSPORT, BBC, Sky Sports and more.

Don Hutchison

Don Hutchison is most remembered for his time at West Ham.

Also assisting on commentary duties is ex-West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison, who, since hanging up his boots in 2008, has worked with talkSPORT, TNT Sports and ESPN.

Jonas Olsson

Former Sweden international Jonas Olsson is best known in the UK for his 261 appearances for West Bromwich Albion as a defender.

Since retiring in 2019, Olsson has worked on TV for Swedish network Viasat and has also appeared as a pundit on Match of the Day 2.

Anita Asante

Anita Asante went into coaching and TV after her playing days (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anita Asante played for Arsenal and in the US and Sweden during her playing years, before moving into coaching, formerly with Bristol City before joining the Lionesses’ youth setup.

She has also been a pundit, primarily with the BBC, since 2022.

DAZN's Club World Cup Pundits

Ronaldo

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest players (Image credit: Getty)

The original Ronaldo, or R9 as he’s commonly known, is one of the best players to have ever graced the game, and one day may not be overshadowed by his Cristiano-shaped namesake on Google.

The two-time World Cup winner is the pick of the bunch in terms of punditry teams, in a star-studded line-up.

John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel is a Chelsea legend

John Obi Mikel is a Chelsea legend, each of his 372 appearances for the west London club fondly remembered.

He’ll no doubt be centre stage when the Blues take on LAFC, Flamengo and Esperance de Tunis.

Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira played for two clubs competing in the Club World Cup

Having played for Real Madrid and Juventus, both heading to the US for the Club World Cup, Sami Khedira has two horses in this particular race.

This isn’t his first venture into TV work, either, appearing with ESPN for the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

Christian Vieri

Christian Vieri netted plenty of goals for Inter Milan (Image credit: Alamy)

Christian Vieri is most remembered in his playing career for his 190 appearances for Inter Milan, during which he netted an impressive 123 goals.

He’ll no doubt be rooting for the Nerazzurri to put their damaging Champions League final loss behind them with triumph at the Club World Cup.

Shay Given

Most known for his time at Newcastle United, Shay Given also spent some time with Manchester City (Image credit: Alamy)

Clocking an impressive 463 appearances, Shay Given is undoubtedly a Newcastle United name first and foremost, but he did turn out 69 times for Manchester City, who are at the tournament.

Given has since moved into a media career, with the Club World Cup his latest project.

Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson is still technically a Newcastle United player

The Magpies link extends with current Newcastle striker Callum Wilson also taking some of his first steps into a TV career.

His contract situation is uncertain, with the 33-year-old reportedly in discussions at St James’ over an extension, but his appearance here suggests he is already planning for the future.

Claude Makelele

Makelele will struggle to pick his favoured side in the US (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claude Makelele is another name that extends both DAZN’s Chelsea and Real Madrid legend rosters, but he also has strong links with another side there: PSG.

The iconic midfielder certainly won’t be short of lived experiences to draw upon from his former sides.

Kleberson

Kleberson arrived at Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kleberson will be remembered in Europe primarily for his 30-appearance stint with Manchester United from 2003 to 2005.

But he also collected 86 much more productive outings with Flamengo, one of the Brazilian sides competing this month.

Mamadou Sakho

Mamadou Sakho will be most remembered in England for spells with Liverpool and Crystal Palace

Mamadou Sakho spent plenty of his career in England, across spells with Liverpool and Crystal Palace, but far and away made the bulk of his appearances for PSG, winners of this season's Champions League and competitors at the Club World Cup this year.

The 35-year-old even appeared on the pitch this season, turning out for Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi, naturally.

Lianne Sanderson

Lianne Sanderson has been involved with important campaigns alongside media duties in her post-playing career

Lianne Sanderson took in a successful playing career with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as collecting 50 England caps.

Since retirement from playing, she’s become a regular broadcast figure with the likes of BBC Sport and talkSPORT.