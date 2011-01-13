USA to host Argentina and Paraguay
By app
NEW YORK - United States will host Argentina and Paraguay in a pair of friendly internationals in March, U.S. Soccer said on Thursday.
The U.S. will take on Argentina on March 26 at the New Meadowlands Stadium in New Jersey and will meet Paraguay in Nashville three days later as part of their warm up for this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.
"Both of these matches give us a chance to continue to raise the bar for our team," said U.S. coach Bob Bradley in a statement.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.