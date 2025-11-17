When is the World Cup 2026 Europe play-off draw? Date, format, rules and fixture dates

The UEFA World Cup group stage qualification campaign is drawing to a close, but there will be four more spots on the line

World Cup draw
The final four UEFA spots will be settled by a play-off (Image credit: PA)

The 2026 World Cup kicks off in just over six months and with 32 of the 48 qualification spots filled,the tournament picture is starting to shape up.

The three co-hosts - the United States, Canada and Mexico - have been joined by some big hitters, such as holders Argentina, Brazil, England and France, while minnows Cape Verde, Uzbekistan and Jordan have sealed their places for the first time.

When is the European World Cup play-off draw, what is the format and who has qualified?

Hungary , Hungary - 16 November 2025; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Qualifier match between Hungary and Republic of Ireland at Pusk&amp;aacute;s Ar&amp;eacute;na in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Troy Parrott sealed the Republic of Ireland's spot in the draw with his late winner against Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final group stage fixtures in the UEFA qualification campaign will take place on Tuesday, November 18, which will mean the 16 play-off spots - made up of the 12 group stage runners-up, plus four Nations League group winners - will be determined.

The draw will then take place on Thursday, November 20 from 12:00 GMT.

In terms of the format, the 12 group stage runners-up will be put into three pots in order of their FIFA ranking, with the Nations League group winners placed into a fourth pot.

One team from each pot is then drawn into four separate paths, A to D. Each path sees the side from pot one take on that from pot four in a one-legged semi-final, and the teams from pots two and three facing off, with the two winners progressing to a one-off final with a place at next summer's tournament on the line.

The semi-finals take place on March 26, 2026, with the finals on March 31.

Ahead of the final group stage matches taking place on Monday, November 17 and Tuesday, November 18, five runners-up have been confirmed.

Alessandro Bastoni of Italy looks on as Gennaro Gattuso Head coach of Italy reacts with Riccardo Calafiori of Italy after Moise Kean of Italy scored to give the side a 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Italy and Estonia at Stadio di Bergamo on September 05, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy.

Italy face a play-off if they are to avoid missing out on a third consecutive World Cup (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

They are: Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Albania and Czech Republic.

Six more runners-up will be added to this slate when the final group stage games are completed and we will then know the four teams to make it in from the Nations League route. Romania, Sweden and Northern Ireland are guaranteed a spot, with the final one to be determined when the group stage runners-up are all known.

