AFCON 2025: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

While the race to qualfy for the 2026 World Cup has dominated the international scene in recent weeks, another major international tournament is around the corner.

The 2025 Afican Cup of Nations begins in Morocco on December 21, as the Ivory Coast look to defend the title that they won so dramatically when they came from behind to defeat Nigeria in February 2024.

This will be the 35th edition of the tournament and will see 24 sides battling it out for the title. ere's everything you need to know about the competition - and make sure you bookmark this page and keep checking back from time to time as we keep it up to date with all the latest news and developments.

Where will the 2025 AFCON take place?

Morocco will be hosting the tournament for the second time (Image credit: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Where will AFCON 2025 take place?

Morocco will be playing host to AFCON for the second time, following the 1988 tournament, when they reached the semi-finals, losing to champions Cameroon.

It's been something of a long road for Morocco to welcome the competition back, as they had been originally scheduled to host the 2015 edition, but withdrew citing fears regarding the Western Afican Ebola virus epidemic.

Guinea had originally been given the tournament, but were stripped of the competition in 2022 due to inadequacy of the speed of progress in hosting preparations, with Morocco being confirmed as the new hosts in September 2023.

Tournament format

How many teams will be at AFCON 2025?

This year's tournament will again feature 24 teams and follow the same format that has been in place since the 2019 edition, when it was upped from 16 sides.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That means there will be six groups of four teams, with the top two qualifying automatically from each group, with the four best third-placed teams also advancing to the round of 16.

These third-placed sides will be ranked by points, then goal difference, then goals scored to determine the four qualifiers.

The AFCON trophy (Image credit: PA)

AFCON 2025 will take place between 21 December 2025 and 18 January 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group stage December 21 - December 31, 2025 Round of 16 January 3 - January 6, 2026 Quarter-finals January 9 - January 10, 2026 Semi-finals January 14, 2026 Third place play-off January 17, 2026 Final January 18, 2026

Qualified countries

Holders Ivory Coast will be looking to defend their crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

Which countries have qualified for AFCON 2025?

Despite qualifying automatically as hosts, Morocco opted to take part in the qualification tournament, topping their group for good measure.

All 24 of the teams to qualify have previously played in the tournament, with Tunisia making it through 17 times on the bounce, extending their record for consecutvie participations.

The most notable absentees are Ghana, with the Black Stars finishing bottom of Group F and missing out on qualfication for the first time since 2004.

Groups

What are the groups for AFCON 2025?

Group A:

Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B:

Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C:

Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D:

Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E:

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F:

Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Kick-off times

What are the kick-off times for AFCON 2025?

During the group stage, matches will be played in four time slots, with Morocco operating on CET, which is one hour ahead of GMT.

These group stage matches will be played at 13:00, 15:30, 18:30 and 20:00, local time.

The knockout stages will take place at 18:00 and 20:30, with the third-placed play-off and final kicking off at 20:00.

Mascots

The mascot for AFCON 2025 is yet to be unveiled, but it won't be long until we know what has followed up 2023's Akwaba the elephant.

Stadiums

These are the AFCON 2025 stadiums:

Adrar Stadium, Agadir, 45,000

Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, 45,000

Fez Stadium, Fez, 45,000

Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh, 45,000

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, 68,700

Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat, 22,000

Rabat Olympic Stadium, Rabat, 21,000

Al Barid Stadium, Rabat, 18,000

Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, 75,000

AFCON 2025 final

Where is the AFCON 2025 final?

The final of AFCON 2025 will be played at the 68,700-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the tournament's largest venue.

The stadium opened in September 2025 and is 7km away from the centre of the country' captial, Rabat. It was built in just two years on the same site as the previous Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and will host seven games during the tournament, including all of hosts Morocco's group games.

It will also be one of the host venues for the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Portugal and Spain.

Tickets

How can you buy AFCON 2025 tickets?

Fans can currently purchase tickets for most matches at AFCON 2025 through the official ticket portal.

Supporters will need to register and obtain a Fan ID, with the final sales window opening on November 21, when the final batch of tickets will become available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Official match ball

What is the official match ball at AFCON 2025?

🤩Introducing ‘ITRI’🤩 The Official Match ⚽️Ball for TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.➡️ ITRI’s design features traditional Moroccan zellij geometric patterns➡️The Official Match Ball will make its debut at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025, which… pic.twitter.com/ZsuXGRGiFTNovember 10, 2025

Puma have unveiled the match ball for the tournament, named 'ITRI', and featuring traditional Moroccan zellij geometric patterns.