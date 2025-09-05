Argentina forward Lionel Messi has cast doubt over his participation at the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi has cast doubt over his participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi, who will be 39 by the time the finals roll around next summer, scored twice as he signed off in style during Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela on Thursday.

The Inter Miami forward has already confirmed he will play no part in La Albiceleste's final CONMEBOL qualifier against Ecuador next week.

Is this the last we have seen of Lionel Messi for Argentina?

Lionel Messi is unsure whether he will feature for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signing off in style in his last official match in the country, over 85,000 fans packed into Estadio Monumental to catch one final glimpse of arguably their country's greatest-ever player.

Messi spoke to the media following his side's victory in Buenos Aires, admitting he is still unsure whether he will play at the 2026 edition in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina against France in the 2022 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it," began the 38-year-old forward.

"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field. It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ex-Barcelona star said he will listen to his body following Inter Miami's latest MLS season, but admits he is still swaying towards missing out next summer.

"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another," Messi added. "But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel.

Argentina are the reigning World Cup holders after their victory over France in the 2022 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup.

"I'll finish the season, then I'll have pre-season, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good pre-season in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."