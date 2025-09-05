Lionel Messi drops 2026 FIFA World Cup bombshell in huge blow to competition organisers
Lionel Messi could be coming to the end of his international career with Argentina ahead of next summer's FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi has cast doubt over his participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Messi, who will be 39 by the time the finals roll around next summer, scored twice as he signed off in style during Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela on Thursday.
The Inter Miami forward has already confirmed he will play no part in La Albiceleste's final CONMEBOL qualifier against Ecuador next week.
Is this the last we have seen of Lionel Messi for Argentina?
Signing off in style in his last official match in the country, over 85,000 fans packed into Estadio Monumental to catch one final glimpse of arguably their country's greatest-ever player.
Messi spoke to the media following his side's victory in Buenos Aires, admitting he is still unsure whether he will play at the 2026 edition in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
"Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it," began the 38-year-old forward.
"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field. It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The ex-Barcelona star said he will listen to his body following Inter Miami's latest MLS season, but admits he is still swaying towards missing out next summer.
"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another," Messi added. "But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel.
"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup.
"I'll finish the season, then I'll have pre-season, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good pre-season in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.