USA super-subs give Bradley new options

The U.S trailed 1-0 at half time after a listless opening 45 minutes but the introduction of Torres in midfield and Findley (pictured) up-front transformed the team.

Clint Dempsey, who had not looked comfortable in attack alongside Jozy Altidore, was able to drop into a deeper role after the change and Landon Donovan, lost in the first 45 minutes, came alive.

A few days ago Torres and Findley were not even sure of their places in the final 23 but Dempsey had no hesitation in putting the U.S. revival down to their introduction.

"I think (what made the difference) was Findley coming on with his pace, forcing the defence to drop back so that me and Landon were able to get into the pockets," he told reporters.

"Also bringing Jose into the game - he was able to get on the ball and I thought he looked very confident and helped keep possession for us and caused them to tire a little bit."

Findley was a surprise inclusion in the 23 ahead of the experienced target man Brian Ching but it is clear that Bob Bradley sees his speed as being a vital weapon.

"He brought energy," the coach said. "He was a threat in terms of getting behind them, going at people, holding the ball. He was sharp and confident which is something we want - we want him to be aggressive when he has chances."

Findley created the equaliser with a nicely lofted pass over the top to Donovan, who found goalscorer Altidore.

Torres, who holds Mexican as well as American citizenship, replaced Ricardo Clark in the centre of midfield and slotted into a deeper, holding role where he was able to prompt play.

"I thought Jose was sharp, found the right people and covered all the holes very well," said Bradley.

But the U.S coach was, not surprisingly tight-lipped when asked about his likely team to face Fabio Capello's England on June 12.

"Shall I just call Fabio next week and tell him?" he said.

